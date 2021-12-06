The following information was provided by Independent Women Of The Gulf Coast:
Independent Women Of The Gulf Coast is a Facebook group that was created by a local free-lance model Sarah Gwin. She created this group only a couple of months ago that has now reached 1.1k members. Sarah’s original intentions with this group was to build a platform for her brand “IWOTGC” while empowering and promoting entrepreneurial women but decided to expand and not limit her platform to one gender. Quote “You don’t have to be a woman to support women, if we really want equality we all have to support each other”
Their goal is to have their website up and running (WWW.IWOTGC.COM) by January so they can start putting their creative photoshoots on different merchandise including Jackets, T-Shirts, and much more. This website will also provide a option for different businesses to book freelance models to promote their brand and products.
IWOTGC has 2022 Calendar being published this month to introduce the brand & promote the other 11 entrepreneurs and 5 photographers that have made her vision come to life.
These entrepreneurs believe there is so much diversity along the gulf coast that is held back by big franchises. They aim to change that by promoting local businesses and giving back to their community as much as possible whether it be donating percentages of sales to different non-profits or creating fundraisers of their own.
The group is hosting "Holiday for the Homeless Dive."
The goal is to get collect as many donations as possible and make “Gift book bags” for the homeless and pass them out on December 23rd. Any left over donations will be donated to different shelter along the Gulf Coast.
Supplies needed:
BOOK BAGS !!
Hygiene products
Non perishable food items including water snacks and pop top can goods.
Clothing
Blankets
First aid kits
And anything you may find useful for someone struggling with homelessness.
Drop off locations:
1.) Mary G. Montgomery Highschool
(choir room, room 104)
2.) 75 South University Blvd, Mobile AL 36688
3.) C-Spire:
1065 Schillinger Rd South, Suite D
4.) Moe's Original BBQ:
3385 Schillinger Rd N #1, Semmes Al, 36575
5.)UAF:
3404 Moffett Rd #1, Mobile AL 36607
6.) PO Box 8682, Mobile AL 36689
Last day for donations with be the 20th of December and the gift book bags will be put together and passed out by December 23rd.
