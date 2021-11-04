Wine Knot in West Mobile is ready to help you cross items off your Christmas list. This is the perfect place to find local gifts for a shower, birthday party, or Christmas gathering.
The ladies at Wine Knot can create custom gift baskets at any price point or the grab and go baskets. You can find items made by local artists like handmade cutting boards, holiday candles, jewelry out of pottery, spices, hot sauces, relish and pepper jelly.
They also carry favorites from your local breweries like Braided River, Old Majestic and Fairhope brewery. Their wine selection will give you many options for the gift to yourself or others.
They are your West Mobile location to find Gunkles treats, Rennies butter and three Georges
For more information, visit their Facebook page.
Address: 6001 Grelot Rd Unit B, Mobile, AL 36609
