Enjoy the holiday season with fresh, local and hand-made greenery arrangements.
If you plan to purchase a fresh, frasier fir wreath(s), please, please order early. A limited number of wreaths purchased from Cline Church Nursery in North Carolina are available this year.
This Year, all Master Gardener items are ONLINE ORDERING ONLY:
- Pre-Order Master Gardener Greenery Sale items by November 22, 2021.
- Pre-Order here: Shop Online
- Pick-up of all ordered MG products will take place at the Marketplace at MBG on Saturday, December 4.
Visit mbgrebloomshop.com to place an order between November 1-22.
CHANGE ITEM: As you will see, our locally-famous cookies are on the trifold, but due to Covid-19 and the Alabama Cottage Food Laws, we are unable to sell this year.
Master Gardener Proceeds help provide a scholarship to an area student majoring in horticulture.
Master Gardener Greenery Sale items are available as pre-order only this year for curbside pickup. You can choose your pick-up time online when you place your order.
In-person shopping:
Shop in-person on Dec 3-4 for the full Holiday Market Offerings!
Mobile County Master Gardeners
A service of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System
1070 Schillinger Road North, Mobile, AL 36608
251-574-8445
Mobile Botanical Gardens
5151 Museum Drive
Mobile, AL 36608
251-342-0555
