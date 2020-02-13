If you don't have a Valentine's Day gift, there's still time to make something special! Better Homes & Gardens has some great ideas for homemade gifts your loved one is sure to appreciate.
Movie Gift Basket: Wine, candy, a movie and maybe popcorn...what more could you want for the perfect night? Click here for the description.
Conversation Cookies: No baking required! Click here for instructions.
Printable Valentine's Day Coupons: Easy to customize for both adults and kids. Click here for the link.
For more Valentine's Day gift ideas, crafts and recipes, go to bhg.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.