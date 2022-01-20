The Continuum of Care and Housing First, Inc. are preparing for the annul Point-In-Time count, which will engage and survey people experiencing homelessness in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. On Tuesday, January 25th, located at Housing First Inc., 279 N. Washington Ave. Mobile, AL, volunteers, local help agencies and Housing First staff will meet to kickoff this year’s annual Point-In-Time count.
Point-In-Time Count occurs nationwide each year during the last ten days in January. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), requires this one day count be conducted of individuals experiencing homelessness across the United States. Our area’s Continuum of Care, through Housing First, Inc. its “Homeless Coordinated Entry” lead, will organize this event, collect information gained, and generate all homeless data reporting submitted to the Federal government from Mobile and Baldwin County.
Area volunteers, along with Housing First staff members, will divide into teams, spreading out and canvass the streets of Mobile and Baldwin County to engage with people experiencing homelessness. These teams will conduct a brief survey of homeless individuals in order to capture relevant information needed for data reporting purposes.
"The Point-In-Time count helps us better understand homelessness in our own community. It increases collaboration between local government and area help agencies, raises public awareness of the issue, and provides much needed data to create effective programming and services to address this communitywide problem." – Derek Boulware, CEO, Housing First, Inc.
Point-In-Time count teams will also distribute donated items such as blankets, socks, gloves, and snacks to the homeless. Additionally, they will communicate important information regarding the upcoming “Project Homeless Connect” event.
“Project Homeless Connect” is a one day event held on Friday, January 28th, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, located at The Grounds (1035 Cody Rd. N., Mobile, AL). This event is designed to provide much needed help and resources to individuals experiencing homelessness with valuable services, including healthcare, legal assistance, housing assistance, veteran’s resources, employment services, hygiene services, clothing, supplies, State issued identification, and other vital assistance. Transportation for homeless individuals both to and from the event will be provided in Mobile via the Wave Transit System and at prescheduled pick-up points across Baldwin County (Baldwin Co. transportation schedule available on the Housing First Inc. Facebook and Website (HFAL.org).
All services provided at Project Homeless Connect, including transportation to and from the event, are absolutely free to those experiencing homelessness, but you must first complete a client intake through Housing First, Inc.
If you or someone you know is homeless and would like to attend Project Homeless Connect, contact Housing First at coordinatedentry@hfal.org or call: 251-450-3345 to schedule your client intake and register for services.
