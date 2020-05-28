The Waterfront Rescue Mission's locations and Thrift Stores are up and running across the Gulf Coast. We with Rick Fisher to tell us about how you can help!
They have gotten hundreds of calls about our thrift stores reopening and a date to resume collection of donations, since so many people are cleaning out during this time and want to donate to Waterfront. The time is finally here!
Waterfront's Thrift Stores have reopened to help shoppers stretch their budget. Stores are open Monday through Saturday, 10a-6p.
Item donations have resumed and are accepted at each store during operating hours or can be scheduled by calling 850.607.8340 or by visiting www.pickupmydonation.com.
Both Alabama and Florida stores are open.
For all locations and informations visit:
