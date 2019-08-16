So far this year we've lucked out with activity in the tropics (knock on wood), but typically August and September is when tropical activity starts to ramp up.
That's why the time is now to start thinking about how you can prepare in the event of a hurricane.
For some great information from both the Mobile and Baldwin County Emergency Management Directors tune in to this week's "Perspectives with Eric Reynolds" this Sunday at 7:30am on Fox10.
