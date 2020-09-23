United Way of Southwest Alabama Marketing Specialist Leslie Schraeder joined us on Studio10 to talk about Hurricane Sally help provided through United Way.
Click on the link to see the full interview, important information regarding volunteering and how to help is listed below.
UWSWA Hurricane Sally Disaster Response
-Direct services – Food, water, ice, tarps, other supplies, Call 2-1-1 (888.4211266)
-Clean up assistance Call Crisis Cleanup at 800.451.1954
-FEMA Registration – 800.621.3362 or www.disasterresource.org
How people can help
-Donate
-Text to Give – SallyRelief to 41444
-Volunteer
-Volunteer Connect – volunteer.uwswa.org
-Robertsdale Volunteer Reception Center – PZK Civic Center (17933 Alabama Highway 104, Robertsdale 36567)
Volunteers registration is daily from 9AM – 2PM
United Way of Southwest Alabama
218 St. Francis Street
Mobile, AL 36602
251.433.3624
