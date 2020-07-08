This year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts an above average Atlantic Hurricane Season with 6-10 hurricanes, including 3-6 major storms (Category 3 or higher). FEMA and its National Flood Insurance Program are urging property owners and renters ahead of peak hurricane season to take steps to protect their homes before a storm hits. Steps include having an evacuation plan, an emergency kit with food, medicine and water to last at least 72 hours, and buying or renewing flood insurance.
David Maurstad, senior executive of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), joined us on Studio10 to talk about flood insurance, misconceptions, and advice on how to prepare for this year’s hurricane season.
MORE ABOUT DAVID MAURSTAD:
David Maurstad is a veteran emergency manager and staunch advocate of building a culture of preparedness across the nation. Forty years of experience in disaster resilience and the insurance industry suit his position as the head of FEMA Insurance and Mitigation Administration, where he guides transformative efforts to communicate risk, increase flood insurance coverage, and incentivize mitigation against natural hazards. As the senior chief executive in charge of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) implementation, Maurstad oversees more than $1.3 trillion in flood coverage to more than 5 million U.S. policyholders. During his tenure with FEMA, David has held leading positions for 637 major disaster operations, including Hurricanes Katrina, Matthew, Irma, Maria and Michael, tropical storm Harvey and countless catastrophic flooding and wildfire events. David’s expertise in disaster recovery and strategic risk management stems from extensive experience in local government as a Nebraska mayor, state Senator, and Lieutenant Governor.
