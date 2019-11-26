The Impact Youth Theater is gearing up for its production of "Narnia!
The performance is free to the public on Tuesday, December 3rd at 6:30pm at the Daphne Civic Center.
Click on the video link or the link below to learn more!
Friends of Impact Youth Theater was created to allow folks to connect with us and to learn more about our organization. Thanks to all who like us! Come see our shows!!!
https://www.facebook.com/Friends-Of-Impact-Youth-Theater-1609775505767673/
