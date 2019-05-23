Kamitte Enterprises presents The Inaugural Africa Day Festival which will be held on May 25th, 2019 at the Robert Hope Community Center in Africatown!
Come out in your finest African attire and enjoy a family friendly day filled with games, music, art and more! Hosted by the talented Rachie Mack! Judge Karlos Finley will be our keynote speaker and DJ Rodski Rodney Toomer will be on the 1's and 2's! There will be dance contests and a best dressed contest! Like and share! Get the word out! Let's celebrate and learn about our African culture and the history of Africatown.
The Inaugural Africa Day Festival 2019
Robert Hope Community Center
850 Edwards St.
Mobile, AL 36610
For more information call 251-442-9551
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.