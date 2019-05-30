Fizzi Fest is a new event, celebrating life, art and bubbles! Stacy Wellborn, the Founder of Fizzi Fest and Lucy Gafford, the Executive Director of the Mobile Arts Council, joined us on Studio10 to tell us more about it!
The inaugural Fizzi Fest will be held Saturday, June 1st – which also happens to be National Bubbles Day – at the historic Ezell House in Downtown Mobile.
Fizzi Fest
Date: Saturday, June 1
Time: 2-6PM
Location: Ezell House at 407 Conti St
Tickets: $75/General Admission and $125/VIP
Guests will enjoy dozens of bubbles – champagne, prosecco, cava and sparking wine. This will be a great opportunity to try something new and learn about many varieties of bubbly wines! VIP guests will have an opportunity to taste premium wines, enjoy a special air conditioned space and enjoy additional hors d’oeuvers.
Additionally, guests will enjoy pairings of cheese, chocolate and oysters, as well as, a selection of champagne cocktails and homemade lemon sorbet by local food blooger, Lemon Baby.
Live music will be provided by Swing Band and an auction of art and gifts will benefit the Mobile Arts Council.
https://www.facebook.com/FizziFest/
https://www.facebook.com/events/2100587586906690/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.