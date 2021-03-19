It's National Certified Nurses Day! Mobile Infirmary Vice President/Chief Nursing Officer Ursula Lawrence joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the honorable day.
The following information was provided by Infirmary Health:
National Certified Nurses Day honors and recognizes certified nurses and their significant achievements. Specialty nursing certification requires advanced skills, continuing education, re-certification and continued knowledge of ever changing technology and best practices. Certified Nurses balance clinical needs and patient care, while helping patients meet their healthcare goals in complex and challenging times.
Infirmary Health grew from a community-based campaign in 1896, and the original Mobile Infirmary opened in 1910, at Ann Street and Springhill Avenue Mobile. Infirmary Health is the largest non-governmental health care system in the state of Alabama. It serves an 11-county area of south Alabama and George County, Mississippi, with more than 700 active physicians on the medical staff and more than 6,000 employees. Infirmary Health is composed of four acute care hospitals, three post-acute facilities, a physician clinic network with more than 60 locations, six diagnostic imaging centers, two full service breast centers and a freestanding emergency department, along with other affiliated entities.
