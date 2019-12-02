North Baldwin Infirmary is hosting it’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on December 5 from 5 – 7pm. Fun events for the kids, music performances, giveaways, food trucks and FREE pictures with Santa! Santa will be available for photos with children who have special needs at 4:30 p.m.
Location: North Baldwin Infirmary at 1815 Hand Avenue, Bay Minette, AL
Thomas Hospital is also hosting it’s annual Christmas and Carols event on December 5 from 5:30 – 7pm. Enjoy an evening of fun for the whole family. We'll have free downloadable photos with Santa, children's crafts, live music, and refreshments. *We've set aside a special quiet time at 4:45 p.m. for special needs children to visit with Santa and our photographer.
Location: Thomas Hospital at 750 Morphy Avenue, Fairhope, AL
Follow on facebook for more more information on these events:
@NorthBaldwinInfirmary
@ThomasHospitalAL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.