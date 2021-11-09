Ivy Singley, Manager Employment Services for Infirmary Health, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with details on a hiring event.
Infirmary Health is hosting a hiring event on Friday, November 12, and Saturday, November 13. They will host the event in two convenient locations, and all clinical and non-clinical candidates are invited. Their departmental leaders will be onsite to discuss opportunities available in their areas and interview candidates on the spot.
Mobile Location: ProHealth Fitness Center, 166 Mobile Infirmary Blvd., Mobile, AL 36607
Baldwin Location: Infirmary Eastern Shore, 7101 US-90, Daphne, AL 36526
Infirmary Health is the largest not-for-profit, private healthcare system in Alabama. They have hospitals in Mobile and Baldwin Counties, as well as more than 60 physician practice locations and other affiliates across the region. They are one of the largest employers in Mobile County and offer robust benefit programs, including tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match, health, vision and dental and more.
Candidates can visit infirmaryhealth.org/careers or call 251-435-4920 for more information.
Event Details:
Friday, November 12: 12 – 5 p.m.
Saturday, November 13: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
