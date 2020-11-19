The Fourth Annual Iron Bowl Legends Gala hosted by the Palmer Williams Group and Wind Creek Hospitality features a fundraising dinner with special guest Trent Richardson, former Alabama and NFL Running Back. The Palmer Williams Group invites guests to attend dinner, bid on auction items of football memorabilia, and join in an intimate VIP reception on Monday, November 23, 2020, at The Battle House Renaissance Hotel in downtown Mobile.
Richardson will be the keynote speaker at this year’s gala and will talk about his journey. An exclusive VIP reception will be held before the event for VIP guests to enjoy before-dinner drinks, silent auction items, and photo opportunities with former Alabama and Auburn football players. General admission tickets can be purchased for $100 for the Gala dinner, while VIP tickets are $150.
Palmer Williams Group Iron Bowl Legends Benefit Gala sponsorship opportunities range from a $15,000 VIP Meet & Greet Sponsor to a $500 Friend of Palmer Williams Group Sponsor. Depending on the level, sponsorships include a variety of benefits, such as a personal introduction and photo opportunities with Trent Richardson, to sponsor signage and recognition on social media, radio, and television spots.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Palmer Williams Group, whose goal is to provide youth development programs to assist and guide disadvantaged youth to overcome interpersonal obstacles, embrace family values, education, and avoid life’s pitfalls. The organization was co-founded by David Palmer and Sherman Williams, former University of Alabama and NFL football players, in hopes to encourage at-risk youth and deter them from going down the wrong path in life. Since 2013, the organization has impacted the lives of more than 500 youth within the Mobile, Montgomery, and Birmingham areas.
Tickets can be purchased online at palmerwilliamsgroup.org. Supporters who are unable to attend can support the Palmer Williams Group programs online by donating or by sponsoring a child for $110.
For additional sponsorship and event information or to purchase tickets, please email gala@palmerwilliamsgroup.org or call 251.644.3125.
