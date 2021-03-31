ISING LIVE BAND is one of the most sought after bands for corporate events on the Gulf Coast. They are based in Mobile, AL.
We met up with owner Terri McAlpine who told us all about the great options Ising Live Band has for your next event!
They perform for weddings, Mardi Gras balls, fundraisers, company holiday parties, festivals and even sorority/fraternity and alumni events. They can accommodate smaller more intimate events with 50 attendees or up to 5000 or more.
They can be booked from 1 to 3.5 hours as a full party band, a mid-sized basic jazz/swing band or a 2/3pc duo or trio. In Mobile and surrounding counties, fees range from $300-$3,500. They work with all budgets. They are professional, well-dressed, well-spoken and always on time! They are NOT your average reception band. Any band can play standing in place. The musicianship as well as the show is DYNAMIC and will leave your guest asking for more! These guys all have roots in gospel, jazz and R&B as recording, touring or performance musicians for well over 20 years. View the gallery slideshow to see how they engage your audience.
Can you say Brick House Contest, Forget You by Ceelo Green, A Bride & Groom Dance OFF, Electric Slide, Bruno Mars, Shout, Tina Turner, "Love Train" with your guest dancing in line...Yep this is the party they Bring EVERYTIME!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.