Today is National Vision Board Day! According to NationalDayCalendar.com, "National Vision Board Day on the second Saturday in January encourages us to set our goals in a visual way."
Joe, Chelsey and producer Allison made their own 2020 vision board for Studio 10. These boards are a lot of fun to create, and they also help you remember your goals because you're looking at them every day.
You can celebrate the holiday by making your own vision board! Just take a piece of poster board, foam board or cork board, and glue on pictures and words that represent your goals and inspirations. Grab a stack of magazines to cut out your images and words/phrases. To apply them, a glue stick works very well because it doesn't cause the paper to wrinkle. If you want to make your board a little more fancy, you can also use markers, glitter or anything you like.
Post a picture of your vision board and tag Fox 10 News on Facebook or @studio10fox10 on Instagram!
