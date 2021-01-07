The cookies you know and love are back on the Gulf Coast. Booth sales begin January 15, 2021 and will last until March 7, 2021. Karlee Shirey and Daisha Taylor joined us on Studio10 to tell us about the bug cookie sale this year. Check out the details below:
· The cookie program is the nation’s largest girl-led business and the leading financial literacy program for girls
· With Girl Scout Cookie Program earnings, girls fund important community projects at the local level
· NEW cookie! Joining the lineup this year is the Toast-Yay!TM, a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in delicious icing and full of flavor in every bite.
· Girls will embrace their entrepreneurial spirit by selling cookies through online platforms and innovative “virtual cookie booths” on social media (with parental supervision).
· Many girls will offer socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options.
· If local guidelines allow, in-person booth sales may also be available in certain areas, keeping girls’ safety top priority.
· NEW! Grubhub delivery services offered in Montgomery, Auburn, and Mobile
· Booth sales begin January 15 and last until March 7
· Cookies sell for $4.00 per package (except Gluten Free Caramel Chocolate Chip which is $5)
· Cookies can be purchased from a Girl Scout, online, or at an in-person contactless booth sale
· People will soon be able to find cookies in their area by visiting our website girlscoutssa.org. Girl Scout Cookies can also be found using the Cookie Locator App for iPhone and Android
