Former NBA Player Jason Caffey is giving back to the community by holding a free basketball camp at the Prichard Boys and Girls Club Saturday, January 25th between 9am and Noon. This camp is unlike any other basketball camp. In addition to basketball skills, participants will learn life skills. They'll go through six different 30 minute drills (shooting, passing, dribbling, act prep, financial literacy, and life skills taught by law enforcement.
https://www.facebook.com/donate/519913705278582/610965616384027/
Click on the video link to see Caffey talk about the camp. Along with Valencia Belle the CEO of SCHOOLS and Tim Montgomery from Professional Payments.
Many students who complete a SCHOOLS ACT Prep Intensive receive a higher ACT Score resulting in the receipt of a FULL RIDE or Presidential Scholarship. Our average ACT Composite Score Increase is 7 to 10 points, with all students who have participated experiencing a Subject Area increase in 2 or more Subjects in just FIVE WEEKS! With high quality and cost effective ACT PREP, students and their parents can fund all four years of college based on 1 ACT SCORE! We begin standardized test prep as early as the Third Grade to prepare our students for qualification for such prestigious programs as the Duke TIP and National Merit Scholarship Programs. For a minimal investment of time and money, that is, the cost of the actual ACT test and the cost of the SCHOOLS ACT Prep Intensive, multiple parents and students have saved HUNDREDS of THOUSANDS of DOLLARS in college costs! PREP EARLY! PREP STRONG! HAVE SKILLFUL INTENTION AND DOWNSTREAM FOCUS! EARN A FULL RIDE!
Professional Payments is a business consulting firm that works with small to medium sized business for there payment processing needs as well as web and marketing integrations. We also provide Capital for businesses. They are proud to partner with Jason on several projects. They put together a financial literacy program to help young people better understand some of the day to day financial products they will encounter and how they can affect their lives. So many of the basic financial services like open a checking account and writing a check are no longer taught in schools. They are partnering with the Caffey Basketball camp to provide some basic training in these areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.