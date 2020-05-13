Mobile's own Jason Caffey is one of the few people in the world who can say they played with Michael Jordan.
Caffey won two championship rings with Bulls. Currently, that era of the Bulls is seeing renewed interest with the wildly popular ESPN documentary "The Last Dance".
Studio10's Joe Emer met with Caffey to talk about his time on the squad.
In part two, they discuss what made the Bulls such a great team. The triangle offense, the tenacious defense and the players that made it work.
