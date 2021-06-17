Our Jennifer Lambers chatted with Andy Grammer about his new projects. The award-winning multi-platinum pop singer and songwriter shares information on his partnership with Quaker Chewy and his music. Grammer is working with Quaker Chewy to write a new Chewy Camp Track. He needs your help with lyrics! Families can submit their originals lyrics on ChewyCampTrack.com until June 30, 2021. For each lyrical submission, Quaker Chewy will donate to support the American Camp Association and their Send a Child to Camp Fund to send underserved kids to Summer camp.
