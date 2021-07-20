Frances Holk-Jones joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation 23rd Annual Professional Rodeo.
The Rodeo kicks off each night at 8:00pm with FREE children’s activities beginning nightly at 6:00pm. General admission tickets are $15.00 for adults, $8.00 for children ages 3-12 years old, and free for ages 2 and under.
Tickets are sold in advance at Summerdale Western Store on Highway 59 in Summerdale and Frances Holk-Jones State Farm Insurance at 315 E. Laurel Avenue in Foley. Tickets will also be available each night at the gate of the Rodeo.
In addition to the Rodeo is their Annual Rodeo Queens Contest, free to spectators on July 29th at 6:30pm at the City of Foley Horse Arena.
August 5th – 7th, City of Foley Horse Arena, 113 East Rosetta Ave, Foley
Gates Open: 5:30pm
Kids Zone: 6:00-7:45
Rodeo Action: 8:00pm
$8 – Ages 3-12
$15 – Ages 13+
