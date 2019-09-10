Vaughan Drinkard and Kelly Finley joined us on Studio10 to talk about Cornerstone Gardens bringing "Jerusalem to the Port City"!
The group has organized a weekend full of appearances from Dr. Stephen Bridge. Bridge is the Executive Director of the Garden Tomb, Jerusalem. This is his first visit to America!
Near the heart of Jerusalem is a place called The Garden Tomb. Theological scholars and historians believe this garden belonged to Joseph of Arimathea and was the burial and resurrection site of Jesus Christ.
Don't miss the opportunity to meet Dr Stephen Bridge and hear the amazing story of the discovery of the Garden Tomb!
Meet & Hear Dr. Stephen Bridge: Children Welcomel
SATURDAY, September 14: 10 a.m. to Noon
"Up Close and Personal" with Stephen Bridge at
the Cornerstone Gardens
Cornerstone Gardens, 1066 Government Street
Mobile, AL (Parking available)
SUNDAY September 15: 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Cottage Hill Baptist Church
4255 Cottage Hill Rd. Mobile, AL
SUNDAY September 15: 6:00 - 7:00 P.M.
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
4051 Old Shell Rd. Mobile, AL
Cornerstone Gardens and Carriage Repose were created to be a support ministry for rest, reflection and meditation for individuals in ministry. The Carriage House and Cornerstone House are places pastors and missionaries can stay for short periods. Cornerstone Gardens consists of more than 6,000 plants and trees, provides a place of prayer for pastors and for the community.
Location: 1066 Government Street
Website: www.cornerstonegarden.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.