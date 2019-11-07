Kick off your holiday shopping and support your community at Junior League of Mobile’s annual Christmas Jubilee located at the Mobile Convention Center. The Gulf Coast’s greatest holiday market features more than 100 merchants from around the country under one roof for three exciting days of shopping!
Get into the holiday spirit while enjoying our beautiful decorations, live entertainment, and so much more! Our Art Walk features local and regional artists with artwork available for purchase. Find some amazing deals in our Silent Auction, which is now available for viewing and bidding online!
And what holiday market would be complete without Santa Claus?! Santa will be at Christmas Jubilee to take photographs and hear all about what your little ones want for Christmas this year! In Santa’s Workshop, which will be open during all market hours, we’ll have activities for children whenever they need a break from shopping.
Don’t want to miss the football games on Saturday and Sunday? We’ve got you covered! Our Jubilee Lounge has televisions tuned in to all the best networks!
If all that shopping leaves you hungry, our Food Court will be open with several dining options to keep you going! And, for our over-21 shoppers, we’ll have a cash bar available during market hours!
Participation in Junior League of Mobile’s largest fundraiser – as a merchant or a shopper – makes a direct impact on the Mobile and Baldwin County communities through the development of Junior League of Mobile volunteers and the numerous local agencies and programs with which Junior League of Mobile partners. Make your plans now to join us this year for our 35th Anniversary!
SPECIAL EVENTS
VIP Shopping – $30
Friday, November 15, 2019
9 – 11 a.m.
VIP Shopping is our preview event that kicks off Christmas Jubilee on Friday morning! Shop crowd-free and stroller free before the market opens for general admission. Take advantage of being the first to shop our market while enjoying morning cocktails and breakfast treats, with some special surprises in store! Your VIP shopping ticket will include shopping beyond the special event hours.
Girls’ Night Out
Saturday, November 16, 2019
6 – 8 p.m.
This year, you no longer have to purchase a separate ticket to Girls’ Night Out! Bring your favorite ladies with you for great shopping, a fashion show featuring items from our fabulous merchants, and much more!
NEW MARKET DAYS – FRIDAY, SATURDAY, AND SUNDAY
2019 Market Hours:
Friday, November 15 9 – 11 a.m. (VIP Shopping ticket required)
Friday, November 15 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday, November 16 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sunday, November 17 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Ticket Prices:
$10 Advance
$12 at door
$10 College Student, Senior Citizen, and Military
$5 Children (ages 6-12), Free Children 5 and under
$30 VIP Shopping (Friday morning only)
