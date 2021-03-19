Ted Lasso just wrapped up it's award winning first season on Apple TV+. Studio10's Joe Emer caught up with two of the stars of the show Brendan Hunt and Nick Mohammad. They talk about season one, the shows positive message and the upcoming second season!
Joe chats with some stars from AppleTV's "Ted Lasso"
Joe Emer
Morning Anchor/Studio10 Host
