Ted Lasso just wrapped up it's award winning first season on Apple TV+.  Studio10's Joe Emer caught up with two of the stars of the show Brendan Hunt and Nick Mohammad.  They talk about season one, the shows positive message and the upcoming second season!

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.