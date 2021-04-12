The last year has thrown more than a few wrenches in our plans, but sometimes you just have to grab life by the brew. After all, if you can dodge a wrench, you can drink a beer.
Fairhope Brewing Company is proud to announce that after delay of game, the start of our 8th season will officially debut on ESPN the Ocho, Saturday, April 17th, 2021.
Dodge, duck, dip, dive, and drink the day away while you enjoy live music, food trucks, and more than 20 not-so-average brews on tap.
To avoid penalties and ensure social distancing, the brewery will expand its playing field to include the brewing facility adjacent to the taproom. The Brew Bus will be on-site pouring beers on the back patio in addition to 15 beers on draft in the taproom and select specialty beers available in the courtyard.
We will get the ball rolling at noon with the vocal stylings of Emily Stuckey, followed by Stephen Sylvester, and close the day with Petty for your Throughs, a Tom Petty Cover Band.
Need a timeout? No problem. Tin Tin's Rock and Roll Food Truck and Blues Burger will be serving up concessions next to a covered seating area out front.
Gates open at 12:00 pm and your $10 ticket includes a limited-edition pint glass koozie. Commemorative t-shirts and pint glasses will also be available for sale.
For more information, including our event beer list release, sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
