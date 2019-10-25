The team at Pulmonary Associates is gearing up for Halloween in a fun and inclusive way. Dr. Druhan Howell joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about the Teal Pumpkin Project. Putting a teal pumpkin on your front porch allows parents and kids know you have non-food treats available. These treats may be glow sticks or small toys for the kiddos. The Teal Pumpkin promotes inclusion for trick-or-treaters with food allergies or other conditions.
This project raises awareness of food allergies through the addition of non-food trinkets and toys to your treats to make Halloween safer and more inclusive for trick or treaters. For more information, visit this website.
