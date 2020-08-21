After taking a few years to focus on family, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is back with his second film of the summer. "Project Power", a sci-fi thriller, is streaming now on Netflix.
Rachel Smith from KVVU in Las Vegas talks with him about the film and another project to help fans get involved in the movie.
