The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce is welcoming a record 133 artists
and craftsmen and an additional 11 food makers for the 33rd Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts presented by Southern Cancer Center.
Plans are underway for the outdoor festival on October 16th and 17th, keeping many of the COVID-19 protocols put into place in 2020.
The festival will stay in Olde Towne Daphne’s Lott Park where it moved last year to space out booths and reduce congestion points.
Hand Sanitizer stations will continue to be placed throughout the outdoor festival and patrons are being asked to wear masks when social distancing cannot be maintained. Organizers will again offer a Virtual Artist Market where patrons can shop online at
http://www.thejubileefestival.com/ if they are unable to attend in person.
“We learned a lot in 2020 about creating a space where people can feel comfortable, give
everyone room to walk around and enjoy this outdoor tradition,” said Chamber President Casey Williams. “We’re excited to be able to help support the artist and small business community again in 2021.”
You may also notice the dates are set for October 16 & 17, 2021, instead of its traditional September date. Last year’s festival got pushed back to October due to Hurricane Sally and the response was so overwhelmingly positive for the later date with cooler weather, the Chamber chose to keep it moving forward.
Kids Art
Organizers are bringing back in-person Kids Art activities in 2021 with fish prints, pumpkin painting and wooden block sculptures. Kids Art is sponsored by Bayside Academy.
Entertainment
The Entertainment Stage, sponsored by JBT Power, will feature local acts throughout the weekend near the shaded Lott Park playground.
Jubilee Market
The Jubilee Market sponsored by Terry Thompson Chevrolet, is back with 11 food makers featuring everything from honey to spices and holistic dog treats.
High School Art Exhibit
The High School Art Exhibit sponsored by Riviera Utilities is back to feature some of the Eastern Shore’s most talented young artists. Students will be judged by the same festival art judges as the professionals participating in the festival for a chance to win cash prizes for their school’s art
programs.
For more information and link to the Virtual Artist Market, visit the Jubilee Festival of Arts website, www.thejubileefestival.com.
