Mobile Arts Council is looking forward to LoDa ArtWalk this Friday. They are celebrating Pride Month by hosting a handful of fun events on Friday night. Ben Kaiser is this month's featured artist and his inspiration comes from insects. His art dives into the beauty of the insects we see everyday.
LoDa ArtWalk kicks off this Friday night in Downtown Mobile. For more information, visit their website.
