The Royal Palace of Hounon Houna II will participate in the City of Mobile’s inaugural Juneteenth celebration, which will take place in Africatown June 19 - 22.
The four-day event will spotlight various avenues of multicultural engagement while exploring African heritage. A global religious figure, His Majesty Dada Daagbo Hounon Houna II Guely (HM Dada) and Her Majesty Queen Dòwòti Désir Hounon Houna II (HM Queen Mother) will engage in the summer soiree, educational interactive day and overall festival.
“Mobile is a city charged with powerful spiritual energy,” said HM Queen Mother. “We hope our presence not only honors those who came before us, our fallen Ancestors, but fosters a space of reconciliation, solidarity and agency among our African descendant communities.”
The Royal Palace builds partnerships in the public and private sector that support the health and wellbeing of children and encourage the sustainable development practices in Benin Republic and the greater Afro-Atlantic world. The mission of the Palace is to educate and empower individuals by providing interfaith, educational and public programs.
HM Dada is the leading historic and traditional religious figure of Benin Republic. An author, oral historian, healer and human rights advocate, His Majesty has also stepped into the arena of social justice to battle against Afrophobia and encourage reconciliation efforts among Africans, and their descendants. He is a founding member of the Alliance of Religious Leaders and Rulers of West Africa. HM Dada is also actively engaged in the intercultural administration of the Meetings of the Customary Kings and Chiefs of Africa with the political authorities of France and Germany respectively.
Recently designated as the Queen Mother of the Royal Palace, HM Queen Mother serves as the Ambassador-at-Large of the Grand Counsel of Vodun Hwendo, Benin and the Haitian Diaspora. HM Queen Mother has served as a cultural consultant for several films, documentaries, theater and radio programs including: The History Channel, Blue Bloods and, “Little Children Dream of God,” at the Roundabout Theatre. A human rights activist, HM Queen Mother is the Chairperson of the NGO Committee for the Elimination of Racism, Afrophobia and Colorism located at the United Nations. HM Queen Mother is a practicing photographer, an essayist, and educator, whose work is focused on the contemporary art and culture of the African Diaspora; and the religions and sacred arts of the Afro-Atlantic region. Her work will be featured at New York University’s 2019 “The Black Portraiture[s]: Memory and the Archive, Past/Present/Future.”
In collaboration with the City of Mobile Muse Consulting, City of Mobile Descendants of the Clotilda and residents of Africatown will host an inaugural Juneteenth celebration. The purpose of Juneteenth is to celebrate Freedom Day and explore African heritage.
The free, family-friendly event is open to the public. To learn more about the upcoming festival go online to juneteenthmob.com or follow @juneteenthmob on instagram.
Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, is an American holiday that commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery. Annually, the day is observed to explore
and celebrate African-American history and heritage. To learn more of Juneteenth in Mobile visit juneteenthmob.com
