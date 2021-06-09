The City of Mobile and Prichard are excited to announce Juneteenth celebration events. Ty Burden and Shonnda Smith joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the list of events.
City of Prichard:
'Still We Rise' Juneteenth Parade- Goat Man Parade Route
Saturday June 19, 2021 at 3 p.m.
'Still We Rise' Annual Juneteenth Festival
Downtown Prichard (South Wilson Avenue)
Starts at 3 p.m.
Kids corner, fireworks show, food vendors, and entertainment
City of Mobile:
Juneteenth Rhythm of Freedom
Saturday, June 19, 2021
3-6 p.m.
Robert Hope Park & Community Center (850 Edwards Street)
Music and dance performers, interactive classes, art, and food vendors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.