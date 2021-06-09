The City of Mobile and Prichard are excited to announce Juneteenth celebration events. Ty Burden and Shonnda Smith joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the list of events. 

City of Prichard:

'Still We Rise' Juneteenth Parade- Goat Man Parade Route 

Saturday June 19, 2021 at 3 p.m. 

'Still We Rise' Annual Juneteenth Festival 

Downtown Prichard (South Wilson Avenue)

Starts at 3 p.m. 

Kids corner, fireworks show, food vendors, and entertainment 

City of Mobile:

Juneteenth Rhythm of Freedom

Saturday, June 19, 2021

3-6 p.m. 

Robert Hope Park & Community Center (850 Edwards Street)

Music and dance performers, interactive classes, art, and food vendors 

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.