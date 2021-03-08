You're invited to learn more about joining the Junior League of Mobile! JLM has two open house events coming up March 9 & April 13, 2021.
These events provide an opportunity for women to meet active members; learn more about the mission, history, and values of JLM; and better understand the membership requirements and application process.
You can attend either of these events virtually or in-person. If you have any questions, please send an email to recruitmentchair@juniorleaguemobile.org. Once registered, you will receive an email with the information to join the Zoom meeting, if attending virtually.
To learn more about Junior League of Mobile and becoming a member, visit juniorleaguemobile.org.
Junior League of Mobile is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.
WANT TO GO?
- WHAT: Spring Open Houses
- WHEN: Tuesday, March 9 & Tuesday, April 13, 2021
- HOURS: 6pm- Social// 6:30pm- Meeting
- WHERE: JLM Headquarters, 57 N. Sage Avenue, Mobile OR virtually through Zoom
