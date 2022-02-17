The following information was found online:
Junior League of Mobile (JLM) is proud to present the community health event, Real Talk for Real Women, sponsored by USA Health, on March 22, 2022, at JLM Headquarters located at 57 N. Sage Avenue in Mobile. This event is open to all members of the public!
Doors open at 5:30 pm and the panel begins at 6:30 pm. This unique social event will feature a panel of doctors from across the women’s health spectrum and will provide women with a comfortable and private environment to receive valuable health information along with preventative health screenings. The event is open to the community and ticket price is $15, which includes food, drink, a goody bag, health screenings, and more. This is a 21 and older event. Space is limited, so please pre-register to guarantee your seat.
