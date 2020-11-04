Kick off your holiday shopping and support your community at Junior League of Mobile’s annual Christmas Jubilee located at the Mobile Convention Center. The Gulf Coast’s greatest holiday market features a variety of merchants from around the country under one roof for three exciting days of shopping!
Get into the holiday spirit and if all that shopping leaves you hungry, the concession stands will be open! And, for our over-21 shoppers, we’ll have a cash bar available during market hours!
Participation in Junior League of Mobile’s largest fundraiser – as a merchant or a shopper – makes a direct impact on the Mobile and Baldwin County communities through the development of Junior League of Mobile volunteers and the numerous local agencies and programs with which Junior League of Mobile partners. Make your plans now to join us this year for our 36th Anniversary!
Junior League President Amanda Gonzales and Christmas Jubilee Chair Krystle Avery joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about this years event. Click on the link to check it out!
SPECIAL EVENTS
VIP Shopping – $30
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. EVERY DAY!, 21+ only
VIP Shopping is our preview event that kicks off Christmas Jubilee on Friday morning! Shop crowd-free and stroller free before the market opens for general admission. Take advantage of being the first to shop our market while enjoying morning cocktails and a breakfast treat! Your VIP shopping ticket will include shopping beyond the special event hours.
2020 Market Hours:
Friday, November 13 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (VIP Shopping ticket required, 21+ only)
Friday, November 13 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. (General Market)
Saturday, November 14 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (VIP Shopping ticket required, 21+ only)
Saturday, November 14 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. (General Market)
Sunday, November 15 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (VIP Shopping ticket required, 21+ only)
Sunday, November 15 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. (General Market)
Tickets on sale NOW!
Ticket Prices:
$10 Advance
$12 at door
$10 College Student, Senior Citizen, and Military
$5 Children (ages 6-12), Free Children 5 and under
$30 VIP Shopping (Every day!, 21+ only)
Have a question? Visit our Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page!
