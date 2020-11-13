Let the holiday shopping begin! Mobile’s award-winning community fundraiser, Junior League of Mobile’s Christmas Jubilee, is set for Friday, November 13- Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Mobile Convention Center.
Christmas Jubilee features a wide variety of vendors offering unique gifts for women, men and children. Shoppers will find everything from clothing to gourmet foods, Christmas decorations, sports items and much more all under one roof!
Christmas Jubilee is more than a holiday shopping market, it's also a great experience for family and friends to celebrate the holidays. Don't forget to buy your VIP ticket for crowd-free and stroller-free shopping with breakfast cocktails. VIP Shopping takes place in the mornings, with the General Market in the afternoons.
Funds raised from Christmas Jubilee will make a direct impact on our communities, benefiting Junior League of Mobile and the numerous local agencies and programs with which JLM partners.
- WHAT: Christmas Jubilee 2020
- WHEN: November 13-15, 2020// VIP Shopping, 9am-Noon; General Market, 2pm-6pm
- WHERE: Mobile Convention Center, 1 S. Water Street, Mobile, AL
- TICKETS & INFO: Click here
Health and Safety Guidelines
The health and safety of shoppers, merchants and volunteers is of the utmost importance. With that in mind, Christmas Jubilee will abide by the following guidelines:
- Masks will be required inside the venue
- Shoppers will be given temperature checks prior to entering
- There will be a single entrance and exit, with markings to indicate 6-foot social distance.
- Hand sanitizer will be available.
- Market areas will be disinfected prior to opening, every hour, and between each shopping shift.
- For more on COVID-19 protocols, please click here.
