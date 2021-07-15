Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce is excited to host their 9th Annual Kids Day in Tillmans Corner. It all takes place Saturday, July 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This will be a drive-thru event at Tillmans Corner Community Center in Mobile. Kids ages 4-12 will receive a book bag packed with school supplies while supplies last. Organizers say a parent/guardian must be present. This interactive drive-thru will have food, music, and fun! They are encouraging your kids to dress as their favorite Disney character.
For more information, call (251) 666-2846
