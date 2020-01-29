Kids on the Go is a great before and after school program offering a variety of services to parents in need of help with their children.
Owner Cynterrya Burnett and Assistant Jonmon Bolar joined us on Studio10
The purpose of Kids on the Go is to provide a quality resource for working parents. Their mission is to provide a safe, nurturing, safe environment where your children can relax with their peers after school. During each day, children will fill their afternoon with art, indoor play, snacks, reading time, small group activities and more.
Come on out to their celebration this weekend to learn more. The event is set for 11-4 at their new location 2209 Costarides St. (Sam Jones Headquarters) in Mobile.
