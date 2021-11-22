Kind Cafe in Fairhope is now open! Chelsey visited the cafe to speak with Megan Harden, Cofounder of Kind Cafe, and Alex Warner who is the Kitchen Manager and Baker.
You can enjoy fresh coffee and bagels made in house. Kind Cafe is located at 108 N Section St behind Section Street Pizza. Find more information about the cafe and its mission, visit this website.
