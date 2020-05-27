Pratt Patterson, the Executive Director of Wilmer Hall Children’s Home joined us on Studio10 to talk about the upcoming 2020 Kyser Miree Fishing Tournament. A great way to social distance, have some fun and benefit a great cause!

Kyser Miree Memorial Fishing Tournament

June 6, 2020

Mobile Big Game Fishing Club in Orange Beach

Dauphin Island weigh station Pelican Pub

All proceeds benefit Wilmer Hall.

$40 – Adults

$20-children (12 & under)

INFO: 251-401-1003

http://kysertournament.com/

Wilmer Hall Children’s Home is 156 years old. Our mission is t provide a safe home for children, young adults and mothers with babies due to poverty, abuse, neglect and homelessness. We serve all without regards to race, ethnicity or religion. Our programs are Residential Living, transitional living, transitional family and Education Program on campus and community-based Educational programs.

We supply ALL needs for each program.

www.wilmerhall.org

