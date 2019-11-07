Ladies, get ready to clean your motorcycle for a fun Christmas event! Ladies of Harley are hosting a Christmas market with over 20 vendors. This is a fundraiser for the group and it benefits the Ronald McDonald House. The shopping fun will take place on November 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Mobile Bay Harley Davidson on Pleasant Valley Road in Mobile, Al. They want to encourage everyone to come out and knock some items off of their Christmas list! For more information, you can call (251) 444-6922.

