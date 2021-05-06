Money Fest is coming up on Thursday, May 13. It is all taking place at Innovation Portal (358 St. Louis Street Mobile, Al 36602). Registration opens at 9:00 AM and opening session begins at 9:30 AM. The day will consist of breakout sessions, one on one with experts, founder stories, keynote lunch, and a networking happy hour.
This symposium is focused on all things capital, featuring breakout sessions about different types of funding, insights from founders sharing their funding stories, and access to the region’s experts. Leave with connections and understanding on the different sources of funding available, which sources are most appropriate for your businesses and goals, and how to best position your business when seeking funding.
This event is free! Register today on this website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.