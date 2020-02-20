Nikita Pleasure, with EXIT Realty Lyon, has been in business for over 17 years and she has been a realtor for 13 years! She wants to make your home buying experience as easy as possible. You can join Nikita in a hands-on educational workshop to get you ready for homeownership. With over 100 years of combined experience, Nikita’s team specializes in mortgage lending, credit repair, tax preparation, home insurance, home inspection and providing you with realtor services.
“The Launching Pad” workshop is on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. There is free admission, parking and light refreshments. For more information, visit EXIT Realty Lyon at 759 Downtowner Loop W. Mobile, Al. 36609. Call Nikita Pleasure at (251) 654-9959 or visit her website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.