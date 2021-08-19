The following information was provided by OWA:
Legends in Concert has a sizzling hot lineup of some of the biggest names in music history ready to entertain! This new summer lineup includes tributes to Jimmy Buffett, Bruno Mars, Elvis Presley and Stevie Wonder. Catch these spectacular tributes at this one-of-a-kind show performing now through September 5th!
Legends in Concert is the longest-running show in Las Vegas history, and after 36 years is still voted #1 tribute show in the city. The internationally acclaimed and award-winning production is known as the pioneer of live tribute shows and possesses the greatest collection of live tribute artists in the world. These incredible artists have pitch perfect live vocals, signature choreography, and stunningly similar appearances to the legends they portray. Legends in Concert is known for elaborate theatrical sets, magnificent costumes and a full array of special effects. An outstanding cast of accomplished tribute artists, talented ensemble of singers and dancers, and a live band comprised of some the industry’s top musicians, bring the musical experience to life.
OWA Legends in Concert show dates:
July 17 – September 5, 2021
Tuesdays – Saturdays: 7:30pm
Matinees – Saturdays & Sundays: 4:00pm
Showtimes and Lineup subject to change. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased online or by calling 251-369-6100.
Legends in Concert at OWA
OWA Theater
205 North OWA Blvd., Foley, AL 36535
Phone: 251-369-6100
https://visitowa.com/entertainment/legendsinconcert/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.