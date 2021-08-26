The following information was provided by Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce:
Lemonade Day is expanding to the Eastern Shore. Lemonade day is a well-established youth entrepreneurship program that teaches leadership and business skills by encouraging kids to launch their very own business -- a lemonade stand. The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce is bringing the Lemonade Day experience to kids in Daphne, Fairhope and Spanish Fort.
Who: Open to all 3rd – 6th Graders on the Eastern Shore
What: Lemonade Day Eastern Shore
When: Saturday, November 6, 2021
Where: Throughout Daphne, Fairhope & Spanish Fort, AL
Registration: Registration Open Now - Sept. 10 at lemonadeday.org/eastern-shore-alabama
Students in 3rd through 6th grade can visit lemonadeday.org/eastern-shore-alabama to sign up. Registration closes September 10, 2021 and space is limited.
Mentors guide participants through the youth entrepreneurship lessons with provided workbooks and take participants through the journey of planning, launching and operating a business. The valuable lessons of Lemonade Day include setting a goal, making a plan, working the plan and achieving their dreams.
Once a youth pays their investor back, they keep all the money they earn and are encouraged to spend some, save some, and share some of their profit.
The impact of a program like Lemonade Day is four-fold:
1) Teach financial literacy to kids
2) Promote entrepreneurship, which is key to jumpstart economic growth
3) Teach kids to be responsible and self-reliant and to contribute to their community’s development
4) Foster mentorship and bring families together
Anyone and everyone can be involved in Lemonade Day! Young entrepreneurs with lemonade stands need mentors, investors, business partners, great locations and customers! Sponsors and volunteers are also needed to make Lemonade Day a success. You can call the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce at 251-928-6387 to get involved.
Lemonade Day Eastern Shore is made possible through the generous donation of sponsors: Bayside Academy, Home 2 Suites, Kaiser Sotheby’s, Lad Drago State Farm, Titan Storage, Progress Bank, Southwood Kitchen, Thomas Hospital Pediatric, Alabama Land Title, Fairhope Living Magazine, Fantasy Island Toys, Foosackly’s, Giving Totes, HomeFront Lending, McAleer’s Office Furniture, Portside Advertising, ReaLand Title, Segers, Southern View Media, Synergy Home Health, Terry Thompson Chevrolet, The Hope Farm, Urgent Care for Children & others.
For more information, please visit www.lemonadeday.org/eastern-shore-alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.