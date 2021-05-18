If you need help with organizing your meals, schedules, and family events, Cozi App has you covered. This free app helps families manage logistics of a busy family life.
The Cozi App is available on your App Store and you can find more information here.
Cozi is produced by the parent company of this station, the Meredith Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.