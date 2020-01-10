Get ready to lip sync the night away! All the fun is on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. at the Soul Kitchen in Downtown Mobile. General Admission is $30 and VIP is $150. There are only 40 VIP tickets available. This includes a seat, food, drink tickets with service and a VIP pre-party pass. For more information, call (251) 265-3873 or visit this website.
Details include:
When: Thursday, January 23, 2020
Where: Soul Kitchen
Hours: Doors open at 7:00 p.m.
Admission: General Admission is $30
The Fuse Project provided the following information:
All proceeds from this event will benefit The Historic Avenue Foundation; Fuse Project’s newly launched initiative. The Historic Avenue Foundation will operate as a community quarterback to bring the Purpose-Built Communities model to “The Avenue” community located in downtown Mobile. Fuse Project will be making investments in mixed-income housing, cradle-to-college education, and community wellness to close the opportunity gaps that exist in the community.
