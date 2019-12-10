Get in the Christmas spirit with Theodore Church of God! You can drive through a live nativity scene with your friends and family on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Live animals, drama teams, lights and the live nativity scene will be there to create a special moment for your family.
Details include:
Where: 6360 Theodore Dawes Rd. Theodore, Al.
When: Saturday, December 14, 2019
Hours: 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
For more information, visit their website and Facebook page.
