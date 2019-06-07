You may have noticed one of the beautiful pieces of art on our Studio10 set. It's from local artist Ardith Goodwin! We were happy to have Ardith stop by the show to talk about her art, her creative process and how you can see more of her work.
Click the link to see the interview.
